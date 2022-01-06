loanDepot (NYSE:LDI) Upgraded to Overweight at Piper Sandler

Piper Sandler upgraded shares of loanDepot (NYSE:LDI) from a neutral rating to an overweight rating in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, Analyst Price Targets reports. Piper Sandler currently has $8.00 target price on the stock, down from their prior target price of $9.00.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Raymond James decreased their target price on shares of loanDepot from $11.00 to $10.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on shares of loanDepot from $15.00 to $13.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Citigroup cut their price target on loanDepot from $14.00 to $12.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded loanDepot from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on loanDepot from $7.00 to $7.50 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $15.65.

Shares of LDI stock opened at $5.13 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.10. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $5.58 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $7.85. loanDepot has a 52 week low of $4.24 and a 52 week high of $39.85.

loanDepot (NYSE:LDI) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, October 31st. The company reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.07. loanDepot had a net margin of 2.43% and a return on equity of 64.38%. The firm had revenue of $923.76 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $870.30 million. On average, analysts predict that loanDepot will post 1.87 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 18th. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 31st. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.24%.

In other loanDepot news, CEO Anthony Li Hsieh bought 216,615 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 5th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $6.37 per share, for a total transaction of $1,379,837.55. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Patrick J. Flanagan sold 75,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.75, for a total transaction of $356,250.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have acquired 954,755 shares of company stock worth $6,504,255.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD acquired a new stake in shares of loanDepot during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $6,472,000. Basswood Capital Management L.L.C. boosted its position in shares of loanDepot by 430.0% during the 2nd quarter. Basswood Capital Management L.L.C. now owns 446,139 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,733,000 after acquiring an additional 361,960 shares in the last quarter. Lincoln National Corp acquired a new stake in shares of loanDepot during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $2,809,000. Leisure Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of loanDepot during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $2,740,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of loanDepot by 10.7% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 310,654 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,991,000 after acquiring an additional 30,132 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 0.86% of the company’s stock.

loanDepot Company Profile

loanDepot, Inc engages in the origination and servicing of conventional and government mortgage loans in the United States. It offers conventional agency-conforming and prime jumbo, home equity, Federal Housing Administration, and VA loans. The company also provides settlement services, which include captive title and escrow business; real estate services that cover captive real estate referral business; and insurance services, including services to homeowners, as well as other consumer insurance policies.

