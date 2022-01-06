Los Angeles Capital Management LLC Acquires 1,539 Shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON)

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON) by 3.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 52,141 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,539 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $11,068,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd lifted its stake in Honeywell International by 97.3% in the second quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 144 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. Arlington Partners LLC lifted its stake in Honeywell International by 94.7% in the third quarter. Arlington Partners LLC now owns 146 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. Founders Capital Management bought a new stake in Honeywell International in the third quarter worth about $32,000. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC bought a new stake in Honeywell International in the second quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Stephenson National Bank & Trust bought a new stake in Honeywell International in the third quarter worth about $42,000. 75.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Honeywell International alerts:

Several research firms have recently weighed in on HON. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Honeywell International from $253.00 to $250.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 25th. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of Honeywell International in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $229.00 price target for the company. Bank of America downgraded shares of Honeywell International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $270.00 to $245.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. Mizuho began coverage on shares of Honeywell International in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $245.00 price target for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Honeywell International from $246.00 to $229.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $236.46.

NASDAQ:HON opened at $211.06 on Thursday. Honeywell International Inc. has a 12 month low of $194.55 and a 12 month high of $236.86. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $212.30 and a 200-day simple moving average of $219.73. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The company has a market capitalization of $145.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.13, a PEG ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 1.15.

Honeywell International (NASDAQ:HON) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 21st. The conglomerate reported $2.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.00 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $8.47 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.68 billion. Honeywell International had a net margin of 15.80% and a return on equity of 31.21%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.56 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Honeywell International Inc. will post 8.05 EPS for the current year.

Honeywell International Company Profile

Honeywell International, Inc is a software industrial company, which offers industry specific solutions to aerospace and automotive products and services. It specializes in turbochargers control, sensing and security technologies for buildings and homes; specialty chemicals; electronic and advanced materials; process technology for refining and petrochemicals; and energy efficient products and solutions for homes, business and transportation.

Featured Story: Understanding Stock Ratings



Receive News & Ratings for Honeywell International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Honeywell International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.