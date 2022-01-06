Los Angeles Capital Management LLC Buys 48,278 Shares of AmerisourceBergen Co. (NYSE:ABC)

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in AmerisourceBergen Co. (NYSE:ABC) by 83.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 106,275 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 48,278 shares during the quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC owned 0.05% of AmerisourceBergen worth $12,695,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its stake in shares of AmerisourceBergen by 7.9% in the second quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 85,940 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,839,000 after buying an additional 6,258 shares during the period. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of AmerisourceBergen in the 3rd quarter worth $2,448,000. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of AmerisourceBergen by 571.4% in the 2nd quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 55,062 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,304,000 after purchasing an additional 46,861 shares in the last quarter. CWM Advisors LLC lifted its stake in AmerisourceBergen by 9.1% during the 2nd quarter. CWM Advisors LLC now owns 17,830 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,041,000 after acquiring an additional 1,486 shares in the last quarter. Finally, S&T Bank PA raised its stake in shares of AmerisourceBergen by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. S&T Bank PA now owns 71,229 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,155,000 after purchasing an additional 1,402 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.63% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on AmerisourceBergen from $141.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 17th. Barclays upped their price target on AmerisourceBergen from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on AmerisourceBergen from $136.00 to $153.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 12th. TheStreet upgraded AmerisourceBergen from a “d” rating to an “a-” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on AmerisourceBergen from $144.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $139.11.

NYSE ABC opened at $132.50 on Thursday. AmerisourceBergen Co. has a 1-year low of $100.16 and a 1-year high of $135.26. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $124.49 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $121.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.92, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.58 billion, a PE ratio of 17.93, a P/E/G ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 0.51.

AmerisourceBergen (NYSE:ABC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $2.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.36 by $0.03. AmerisourceBergen had a return on equity of 2,040.08% and a net margin of 0.72%. The firm had revenue of $58.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $57.05 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.89 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 19.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that AmerisourceBergen Co. will post 10.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 29th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 15th were paid a $0.46 dividend. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 12th. This is a positive change from AmerisourceBergen’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. AmerisourceBergen’s dividend payout ratio is 24.90%.

In other news, EVP Robert P. Mauch sold 41,214 shares of AmerisourceBergen stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.34, for a total transaction of $5,165,762.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Steven H. Collis sold 11,664 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.66, for a total transaction of $1,454,034.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 158,866 shares of company stock valued at $19,714,704. Insiders own 28.40% of the company’s stock.

AmerisourceBergen Corp. engages provision of pharmaceutical products and business solutions that improve access to care. It operates through the Pharmaceutical Distribution Services and Other segments. The Pharmaceutical Distribution Services segment distributes an offering of brand-name; specialty brand-name and generic pharmaceuticals; over-the-counter healthcare products; home healthcare supplies and equipment; and related services to healthcare providers, including acute care hospitals and health systems; independent and chain retail pharmacies; mail order pharmacies; medical clinics; and long-term care and alternate site pharmacies.

