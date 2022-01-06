Los Angeles Capital Management LLC Has $9.85 Million Holdings in Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG)

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC lessened its stake in Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG) by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,150 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 40 shares during the quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Booking were worth $9,852,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Booking by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,117,233 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $6,820,787,000 after purchasing an additional 8,831 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Booking by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 632,249 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,379,348,000 after purchasing an additional 8,920 shares during the last quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Booking by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 384,685 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $913,192,000 after purchasing an additional 12,936 shares during the last quarter. AKO Capital LLP boosted its stake in shares of Booking by 57.4% in the 3rd quarter. AKO Capital LLP now owns 383,420 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $910,189,000 after purchasing an additional 139,771 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GUARDCAP ASSET MANAGEMENT Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Booking by 16.8% in the 2nd quarter. GUARDCAP ASSET MANAGEMENT Ltd now owns 283,264 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $619,807,000 after purchasing an additional 40,714 shares during the last quarter. 89.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Booking from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $2,620.00 to $2,690.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. Susquehanna Bancshares lifted their price objective on shares of Booking from $2,850.00 to $3,100.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th. JMP Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Booking from $2,650.00 to $2,900.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. DA Davidson lifted their price objective on shares of Booking from $1,550.00 to $2,300.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, November 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Argus raised shares of Booking from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $3,060.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $2,772.04.

In other Booking news, CEO Glenn D. Fogel sold 750 shares of Booking stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,120.03, for a total transaction of $1,590,022.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, CFO David I. Goulden sold 183 shares of Booking stock in a transaction on Monday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,455.00, for a total transaction of $449,265.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 2,799 shares of company stock worth $6,608,453. 0.27% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of BKNG opened at $2,413.30 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $99.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 263.46, a PEG ratio of 3.35 and a beta of 1.24. Booking Holdings Inc. has a 1-year low of $1,860.73 and a 1-year high of $2,687.29. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $2,343.25 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2,304.84. The company has a current ratio of 2.48, a quick ratio of 2.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.93.

Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The business services provider reported $37.70 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $31.56 by $6.14. The business had revenue of $4.68 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.16 billion. Booking had a net margin of 4.15% and a return on equity of 24.32%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $12.27 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Booking Holdings Inc. will post 42.09 earnings per share for the current year.

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

