Los Angeles Capital Management LLC Sells 1,635,313 Shares of Virtu Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIRT)

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC lessened its holdings in Virtu Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIRT) by 83.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 333,732 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,635,313 shares during the quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.18% of Virtu Financial worth $8,153,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Spence Asset Management boosted its stake in shares of Virtu Financial by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. Spence Asset Management now owns 392,485 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $9,588,000 after purchasing an additional 11,581 shares during the last quarter. Man Group plc boosted its stake in Virtu Financial by 1,881.8% during the 2nd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 197,127 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,446,000 after acquiring an additional 187,180 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in Virtu Financial by 14.9% during the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 32,268 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $892,000 after acquiring an additional 4,195 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Virtu Financial by 235.2% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 533,804 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $14,749,000 after acquiring an additional 374,532 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Redwood Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Virtu Financial during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $840,000. 68.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on VIRT shares. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Virtu Financial from $25.50 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Virtu Financial from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Virtu Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $26.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Virtu Financial has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $30.60.

In other news, major shareholder Private Ltd Gic sold 1,403,509 shares of Virtu Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.50, for a total value of $40,000,006.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, Director Joanne Minieri acquired 1,750 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 8th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $28.00 per share, for a total transaction of $49,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders own 49.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of VIRT opened at $28.69 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 0.63. Virtu Financial, Inc. has a twelve month low of $23.19 and a twelve month high of $32.35. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $27.98 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $26.50. The firm has a market cap of $5.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.43 and a beta of -0.37.

Virtu Financial (NASDAQ:VIRT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The financial services provider reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.08. Virtu Financial had a net margin of 17.43% and a return on equity of 38.59%. The firm had revenue of $354.44 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $321.71 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.81 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Virtu Financial, Inc. will post 3.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 1st were paid a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.35%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 30th. Virtu Financial’s payout ratio is currently 24.87%.

About Virtu Financial

Virtu Financial, Inc engages in the provision of market making and liquidity services. It operates through the following segments: Market Making, Execution Services and Corporate. The Market Making segment engages in buying and selling of securities and other financial instruments. The Execution Services segment agency offers trading venues that provide transparent trading in global equities, ETFs, and fixed income to institutions, banks and broker dealers.

