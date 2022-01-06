Los Angeles Capital Management LLC Trims Stock Position in Fox Co. (NASDAQ:FOXA)

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Fox Co. (NASDAQ:FOXA) by 31.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 170,355 shares of the company’s stock after selling 79,372 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC’s holdings in FOX were worth $6,833,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Summit Street Capital Management LLC increased its position in FOX by 27.8% during the 2nd quarter. Summit Street Capital Management LLC now owns 86,998 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,230,000 after purchasing an additional 18,931 shares during the period. Alberta Investment Management Corp increased its position in FOX by 807.1% during the 2nd quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp now owns 77,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,863,000 after purchasing an additional 68,600 shares during the period. WINTON GROUP Ltd increased its position in FOX by 65.7% during the 2nd quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 28,287 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,050,000 after purchasing an additional 11,220 shares during the period. Ossiam acquired a new position in FOX during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $494,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in FOX by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,718,285 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,800,000 after purchasing an additional 7,344 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 53.42% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have issued reports on FOXA. Zacks Investment Research upgraded FOX from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $44.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on FOX from $44.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 8th. Rosenblatt Securities upgraded FOX from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $39.00 to $48.00 in a report on Thursday, September 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on FOX from $43.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, TheStreet cut FOX from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 22nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, FOX currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $43.08.

Shares of FOX stock opened at $37.61 on Thursday. Fox Co. has a fifty-two week low of $29.33 and a fifty-two week high of $44.80. The firm has a market cap of $21.42 billion, a PE ratio of 12.66, a P/E/G ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.11. The business’s fifty day moving average is $38.31 and its two-hundred day moving average is $38.07. The company has a quick ratio of 2.70, a current ratio of 3.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63.

FOX (NASDAQ:FOXA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $1.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by $0.11. FOX had a return on equity of 14.71% and a net margin of 13.18%. The company had revenue of $3.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.91 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.18 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Fox Co. will post 2.85 EPS for the current year.

About FOX

Fox Corp. delivers compelling news, sports and entertainment content. The company provides news under the brands FOX News Media, FOX Sports, FOX Entertainment and FOX Television Stations. It operates through three segments: Cable Network Programming, Television, and Other, Corporate and Eliminations.

