Loungers’ (LGRS) Buy Rating Reiterated at Berenberg Bank

Loungers (LON:LGRS)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by stock analysts at Berenberg Bank in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Price Targets.com reports. They currently have a GBX 390 ($5.26) price objective on the stock. Berenberg Bank’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 37.67% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Peel Hunt restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 375 ($5.05) price objective on shares of Loungers in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Liberum Capital reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 400 ($5.39) price target on shares of Loungers in a research report on Friday, December 10th. Finally, Peel Hunt reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 375 ($5.05) price target on shares of Loungers in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st.

Get Loungers alerts:

LGRS opened at GBX 283.28 ($3.82) on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 112.74. The stock has a market capitalization of £291.04 million and a PE ratio of -708.20. Loungers has a 1-year low of GBX 214 ($2.88) and a 1-year high of GBX 300.61 ($4.05). The firm has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 279.86 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 280.65.

Loungers plc operates cafÃ©s, bars, and restaurants under the Lounge and Cosy Club brands in England and Wales. As of April 19, 2020, it operated 165 sites, including 136 Lounges and 29 Cosy Club cafÃ©s, bars, and restaurants. The company was founded in 2002 and is based in Bristol, the United Kingdom.

Recommended Story: Upside/Downside Explained

Receive News & Ratings for Loungers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Loungers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.