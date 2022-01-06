Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) Shares Sold by Pettyjohn Wood & White Inc.

Pettyjohn Wood & White Inc. lessened its holdings in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,896 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 50 shares during the quarter. Pettyjohn Wood & White Inc.’s holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $790,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Wealth Advisory Solutions LLC boosted its holdings in Lowe’s Companies by 2.2% in the third quarter. Wealth Advisory Solutions LLC now owns 2,032 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $412,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. Cardan Capital Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 3.7% during the third quarter. Cardan Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,273 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $258,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the period. Avion Wealth lifted its holdings in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 6.6% during the third quarter. Avion Wealth now owns 723 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $147,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the period. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 1.1% during the third quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 4,081 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $828,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the period. Finally, Kovack Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 1.1% during the third quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 4,110 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $834,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the period. 74.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Lowe’s Companies stock opened at $259.81 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $175.05 billion, a PE ratio of 22.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.31. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $150.84 and a 12 month high of $263.31. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $246.95 and a 200-day simple moving average of $217.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 49.23, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 0.39.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 17th. The home improvement retailer reported $2.73 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.35 by $0.38. Lowe’s Companies had a return on equity of 25,100.30% and a net margin of 8.63%. The business had revenue of $22.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.06 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.98 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 11.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Lowe’s Companies announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock buyback program on Wednesday, December 15th that permits the company to buyback $13.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the home improvement retailer to purchase up to 7.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 2nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 19th will be given a dividend of $0.80 per share. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 18th. Lowe’s Companies’s payout ratio is 27.80%.

A number of research firms recently commented on LOW. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on Lowe’s Companies from $235.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. Telsey Advisory Group lifted their target price on Lowe’s Companies from $250.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 18th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Lowe’s Companies from $260.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 16th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Lowe’s Companies from $280.00 to $295.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, December 13th. Finally, Evercore ISI boosted their price target on Lowe’s Companies from $260.00 to $265.00 and gave the company an “inline” rating in a report on Thursday, December 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $258.08.

Lowe’s Cos., Inc engages in the retail sale of home improvement products. The firm offers products for maintenance, repair, remodelling, home decorating and property maintenance. It also provides home improvement products in the following categories: appliances, bathroom, building supply, electrical, flooring, hardware, paint, kitchen, plumbing, lighting & fans, outdoor living, windows and doors.

