LSB Industries (NYSE:LXU) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of LSB Industries (NYSE:LXU) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “LSB Industries, Inc., is a diversified holding company involved in manufacturing operations through its subsidiaries. It manufactures and sells chemical products for the agricultural, mining, and industrial markets. The company operates through Chemical Business which manufactures and sells nitrogen based chemical products including high purity and commercial grade anhydrous ammonia, industrial and fertilizer grade ammonium nitrate, urea ammonium nitrate, nitric acids in various concentrations, nitrogen solutions, diesel exhaust fluid and various other products. It’s Engineered Products Business markets a proprietary line of precision metal working machine tools and industrial performance solutions to customers worldwide. The company owns and operates facilities in Cherokee, Alabama, El Dorado, Arkansas and Pryor, Oklahoma, and operates a facility within a global chemical company’s complex in Baytown, TX. LSB’s products are sold through distributors and directly to end customers throughout the United States. “

Get LSB Industries alerts:

NYSE:LXU opened at $10.30 on Wednesday. LSB Industries has a one year low of $2.50 and a one year high of $11.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 1.07. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.64 and its 200 day simple moving average is $7.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $914.89 million, a P/E ratio of -1.36 and a beta of 2.10.

LSB Industries (NYSE:LXU) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 1st. The conglomerate reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.28) by $0.35. LSB Industries had a negative net margin of 4.45% and a positive return on equity of 111.86%. The business had revenue of $127.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $131.86 million. On average, equities research analysts expect that LSB Industries will post -0.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of LXU. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in LSB Industries by 115.8% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 41,599 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $214,000 after buying an additional 22,325 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of LSB Industries by 232.0% during the second quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 127,510 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $771,000 after purchasing an additional 89,109 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of LSB Industries by 334.3% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 53,851 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $326,000 after purchasing an additional 41,451 shares during the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new position in shares of LSB Industries during the second quarter valued at approximately $147,000. Finally, EAM Investors LLC purchased a new position in shares of LSB Industries during the second quarter valued at approximately $1,463,000. 44.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About LSB Industries

LSB Industries, Inc engages in manufacturing, marketing, and sale of chemical products for the agricultural, mining, and industrial markets. It also own and operate facilities in El Dorado, Arkansas (El Dorado Facility), Cherokee, Alabama (Cherokee Facility), and Pryor, Oklahoma (Pryor Facility), as well as facility for Covestro AG (Covestro) in Baytown, Texas (Baytown Facility).

Featured Story: Using other technical indicators with support levels

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on LSB Industries (LXU)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for LSB Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LSB Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.