Lucid Group Inc (NASDAQ:LCID) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Lucid Group Inc (NASDAQ:LCID) was the target of a large growth in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 75,030,000 shares, a growth of 76.8% from the November 30th total of 42,440,000 shares. Currently, 13.9% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 73,150,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.0 days.
A number of analysts have commented on LCID shares. Citigroup began coverage on Lucid Group in a report on Thursday, December 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $57.00 price objective for the company. Guggenheim assumed coverage on shares of Lucid Group in a report on Monday, December 20th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $38.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised Lucid Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. BTIG Research began coverage on Lucid Group in a research note on Monday, November 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $14.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Lucid Group from $12.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of 37.00.
LCID stock traded down 2.73 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting 36.68. 43,318,800 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 39,852,469. Lucid Group has a 1-year low of 10.00 and a 1-year high of 64.86. The company’s fifty day moving average is 43.11.
Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Traynor Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Lucid Group in the 3rd quarter valued at about $560,000. Heritage Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in Lucid Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $89,000. Tuttle Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lucid Group during the third quarter worth approximately $226,000. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. bought a new position in Lucid Group during the third quarter worth $260,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in Lucid Group in the second quarter valued at $3,180,000. 1.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Lucid Group Company Profile
Churchill Capital Corp IV was formed for the purpose of effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization or similar business combination with one or more businesses.
