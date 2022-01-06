Lucid Group Inc (NASDAQ:LCID) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Lucid Group Inc (NASDAQ:LCID) was the target of a large growth in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 75,030,000 shares, a growth of 76.8% from the November 30th total of 42,440,000 shares. Currently, 13.9% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 73,150,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.0 days.

A number of analysts have commented on LCID shares. Citigroup began coverage on Lucid Group in a report on Thursday, December 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $57.00 price objective for the company. Guggenheim assumed coverage on shares of Lucid Group in a report on Monday, December 20th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $38.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised Lucid Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. BTIG Research began coverage on Lucid Group in a research note on Monday, November 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $14.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Lucid Group from $12.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of 37.00.

Get Lucid Group alerts:

LCID stock traded down 2.73 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting 36.68. 43,318,800 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 39,852,469. Lucid Group has a 1-year low of 10.00 and a 1-year high of 64.86. The company’s fifty day moving average is 43.11.

Lucid Group (NASDAQ:LCID) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The company reported -0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of -0.22 by -0.19. The business had revenue of 0.23 million for the quarter. Research analysts predict that Lucid Group will post -2 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Traynor Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Lucid Group in the 3rd quarter valued at about $560,000. Heritage Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in Lucid Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $89,000. Tuttle Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lucid Group during the third quarter worth approximately $226,000. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. bought a new position in Lucid Group during the third quarter worth $260,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in Lucid Group in the second quarter valued at $3,180,000. 1.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Lucid Group Company Profile

Churchill Capital Corp IV was formed for the purpose of effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization or similar business combination with one or more businesses.

Featured Story: What is the float in trading stocks?

Receive News & Ratings for Lucid Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lucid Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.