Lulus Fashion Lounge Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:LVLU) Receives $18.29 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

Shares of Lulus Fashion Lounge Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:LVLU) have received an average rating of “Buy” from the eight ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $18.29.

Several research firms recently commented on LVLU. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Lulus Fashion Lounge in a research report on Monday, December 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $23.00 price objective on the stock. Bank of America assumed coverage on Lulus Fashion Lounge in a report on Monday, December 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $14.00 target price for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Lulus Fashion Lounge in a research note on Monday, December 6th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. KeyCorp initiated coverage on Lulus Fashion Lounge in a research report on Monday, December 6th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $18.00 price target for the company. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group began coverage on Lulus Fashion Lounge in a research note on Monday, December 6th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $18.00 target price on the stock.

LVLU stock opened at $10.09 on Friday. Lulus Fashion Lounge has a twelve month low of $9.29 and a twelve month high of $15.09.

Lulus Fashion Lounge (NASDAQ:LVLU) last released its earnings results on Monday, December 13th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.04. As a group, analysts predict that Lulus Fashion Lounge will post 0.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Lulus Fashion Lounge

Lulu’s Fashion Lounge Holdings Inc is a customer driven, digitally native women’s fashion brand. Lulu’s Fashion Lounge Holdings Inc is based in CHICO, Calif.

