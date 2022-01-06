Lyell Immunopharma (NASDAQ:LYEL) Lowered to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Lyell Immunopharma (NASDAQ:LYEL) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report published on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Lyell Immunopharma Inc. is a T cell reprogramming company dedicated to the mastery of T cells to cure patients with solid tumors. Lyell Immunopharma Inc. is based in SOUTH SAN FRANCISCO, Calif. “

LYEL opened at $6.58 on Wednesday. Lyell Immunopharma has a 52 week low of $6.54 and a 52 week high of $19.84. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.99 and its 200 day simple moving average is $13.11.

Lyell Immunopharma (NASDAQ:LYEL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.20) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.27) by $0.07. The company had revenue of $2.76 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.42 million. Equities analysts predict that Lyell Immunopharma will post -1.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Lyell Immunopharma during the third quarter valued at $40,000. Royal Bank of Canada acquired a new stake in Lyell Immunopharma in the 3rd quarter worth about $41,000. Strs Ohio acquired a new stake in Lyell Immunopharma in the 3rd quarter worth about $79,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in Lyell Immunopharma in the 2nd quarter worth about $94,000. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY acquired a new stake in Lyell Immunopharma in the 3rd quarter worth about $116,000. 30.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Lyell Immunopharma, Inc, a T cell reprogramming company, engages in developing T cell therapies for patients with solid tumors. The company develops therapies using technology platforms, such as Gen-R, an ex vivo genetic reprogramming technology to overcome T cell exhaustion; and Epi-R, an ex vivo epigenetic reprogramming technology to generate population of T cells with durable stemness.

