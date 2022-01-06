Macfarlane Group’s (MACF) House Stock Rating Reaffirmed at Shore Capital

Macfarlane Group (LON:MACF)‘s stock had its “house stock” rating restated by research analysts at Shore Capital in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Analyst Ratings Network reports.

Shares of LON MACF opened at GBX 135 ($1.82) on Tuesday. Macfarlane Group has a 1 year low of GBX 82.20 ($1.11) and a 1 year high of GBX 146 ($1.97). The stock has a market cap of £213.05 million and a P/E ratio of 16.07. The firm has a 50-day moving average of GBX 134.04 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 128.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 57.26, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 0.74.

Macfarlane Group Company Profile

Macfarlane Group PLC, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and distributes protective packaging products and labels to businesses. The company operates through Packaging Distribution and Manufacturing Operations segments. The Packaging Distribution segment distributes packaging materials; and supplies storage and warehousing services in the United Kingdom.

