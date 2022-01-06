Macfarlane Group’s (MACF) House Stock Rating Reaffirmed at Shore Capital

Macfarlane Group (LON:MACF)‘s stock had its “house stock” rating restated by research analysts at Shore Capital in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Analyst Ratings Network reports.
Shares of LON MACF opened at GBX 135 ($1.82) on Tuesday. Macfarlane Group has a 1 year low of GBX 82.20 ($1.11) and a 1 year high of GBX 146 ($1.97). The stock has a market cap of £213.05 million and a P/E ratio of 16.07. The firm has a 50-day moving average of GBX 134.04 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 128.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 57.26, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 0.74.
Macfarlane Group Company Profile
