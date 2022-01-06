Mackenzie Financial Corp Cuts Holdings in Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI)

Mackenzie Financial Corp reduced its holdings in Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI) (TSE:CNR) by 14.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 9,064,852 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 1,592,825 shares during the quarter. Canadian National Railway comprises 1.5% of Mackenzie Financial Corp’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest position. Mackenzie Financial Corp’s holdings in Canadian National Railway were worth $1,048,742,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its stake in shares of Canadian National Railway by 22.0% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 21,059,332 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,241,343,000 after purchasing an additional 3,803,874 shares during the period. Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Canadian National Railway by 14.0% in the 2nd quarter. Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd now owns 12,161,571 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,284,510,000 after purchasing an additional 1,494,019 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in shares of Canadian National Railway by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 10,673,410 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,126,260,000 after purchasing an additional 174,248 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its stake in shares of Canadian National Railway by 11.2% in the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 8,833,543 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,155,339,000 after purchasing an additional 886,859 shares during the period. Finally, Egerton Capital UK LLP purchased a new position in shares of Canadian National Railway in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $916,455,000. Institutional investors own 69.49% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CNI opened at $121.77 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 1.21. Canadian National Railway has a one year low of $100.66 and a one year high of $136.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $85.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.19, a PEG ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 0.82. The business has a fifty day moving average of $127.84 and a 200 day moving average of $118.04.

Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI) (TSE:CNR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 18th. The transportation company reported $1.52 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.40. Canadian National Railway had a return on equity of 19.90% and a net margin of 32.81%. The company had revenue of $3.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.51 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.04 earnings per share. Canadian National Railway’s revenue was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Canadian National Railway will post 4.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 9th were issued a dividend of $0.4977 per share. This represents a $1.99 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 8th. This is a positive change from Canadian National Railway’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. Canadian National Railway’s payout ratio is currently 36.95%.

CNI has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Scotiabank lifted their price objective on Canadian National Railway from C$166.00 to C$168.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada cut Canadian National Railway from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Canadian National Railway in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $121.00 price objective for the company. TD Securities initiated coverage on Canadian National Railway in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $176.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on Canadian National Railway in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $149.00 price objective for the company. Nineteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Canadian National Railway currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $143.00.

Canadian National Railway Co engages in rail and related transportation business. The firm’s services include rail, intermodal, trucking, supply chain services, business development and maps and network. It offers their services in automotive, coal, fertilizer, food and beverages, forest products, dimensional loads, grain, metals and minerals and petroleum and chemicals industries.

