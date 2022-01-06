Mackenzie Financial Corp Has $948.90 Million Stake in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its stake in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) by 6.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,259,942 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after buying an additional 262,939 shares during the quarter. Visa makes up 1.3% of Mackenzie Financial Corp’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest holding. Mackenzie Financial Corp owned 0.22% of Visa worth $948,902,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in V. Amundi purchased a new stake in Visa in the 2nd quarter valued at $1,091,544,000. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its stake in Visa by 113.1% in the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 7,068,318 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $1,603,166,000 after purchasing an additional 3,751,620 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its stake in Visa by 84.3% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 2,811,153 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $657,304,000 after purchasing an additional 1,286,151 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Visa by 4.5% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 28,005,159 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $6,529,879,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200,144 shares during the period. Finally, Vontobel Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Visa by 37.8% in the 2nd quarter. Vontobel Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,816,615 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $922,780,000 after purchasing an additional 1,047,776 shares during the period. 80.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages have commented on V. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Visa from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $227.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Raymond James cut their target price on Visa from $286.00 to $263.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on Visa from $297.00 to $284.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Mizuho decreased their price objective on Visa from $275.00 to $255.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 1st. Finally, Wedbush decreased their price objective on Visa from $270.00 to $240.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, December 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $269.73.

In other news, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 9,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $195.27, for a total value of $1,757,430.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, President Ryan Mcinerney sold 11,193 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.00, for a total transaction of $2,350,530.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders have sold 40,386 shares of company stock valued at $8,362,931. Insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

V stock opened at $222.46 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $428.31 billion, a PE ratio of 39.51, a PEG ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a current ratio of 1.75. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $209.71 and its 200-day moving average price is $225.04. Visa Inc. has a one year low of $190.10 and a one year high of $252.67.

Visa (NYSE:V) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The credit-card processor reported $1.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.53 by $0.09. Visa had a return on equity of 37.62% and a net margin of 51.07%. The company had revenue of $6.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.51 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.12 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 28.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Visa Inc. will post 7.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 7th. Investors of record on Friday, November 12th were paid a dividend of $0.375 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 10th. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.67%. This is an increase from Visa’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. Visa’s payout ratio is presently 26.64%.

Visa Profile

Visa, Inc engages in the provision of digital payment services. It also facilitates global commerce through the transfer of value and information among global network of consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It offers debit card, credit card, prepaid products, commercial payment solutions, and global automated teller machine (ATM).

