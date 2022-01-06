Mackenzie Financial Corp Increases Holdings in TELUS International (Cda) Inc. (NYSE:TIXT)

Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its position in TELUS International (Cda) Inc. (NYSE:TIXT) by 24.3% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 10,587,621 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,072,723 shares during the quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp’s holdings in TELUS International (Cda) were worth $370,863,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of TELUS International (Cda) in the third quarter worth about $18,380,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its holdings in TELUS International (Cda) by 8.6% during the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 75,636 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,653,000 after acquiring an additional 6,000 shares during the period. Cidel Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in TELUS International (Cda) by 15.3% during the third quarter. Cidel Asset Management Inc. now owns 187,852 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,590,000 after acquiring an additional 24,943 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates grew its holdings in TELUS International (Cda) by 5.3% during the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 18,707 shares of the company’s stock worth $655,000 after acquiring an additional 945 shares during the period. Finally, DORCHESTER WEALTH MANAGEMENT Co grew its holdings in TELUS International (Cda) by 9.3% during the third quarter. DORCHESTER WEALTH MANAGEMENT Co now owns 45,205 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,575,000 after acquiring an additional 3,850 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 15.54% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently commented on the company. TD Securities raised their target price on TELUS International (Cda) from $40.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on TELUS International (Cda) from $36.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. Zacks Investment Research lowered TELUS International (Cda) from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. Citigroup initiated coverage on TELUS International (Cda) in a report on Monday, November 8th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on TELUS International (Cda) from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 1st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, TELUS International (Cda) has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $37.80.

NYSE TIXT opened at $32.82 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $8.72 billion and a PE ratio of 131.28. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $34.38 and its 200-day simple moving average is $33.55. TELUS International has a 1-year low of $26.92 and a 1-year high of $39.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 1.03.

TELUS International (Cda) (NYSE:TIXT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 5th. The company reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by ($0.02). TELUS International (Cda) had a return on equity of 13.10% and a net margin of 3.09%. The company had revenue of $556.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $557.69 million. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that TELUS International will post 0.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

TELUS International (Cda) Profile

TELUS International (Cda) Inc provides customer experience and digital business services in Europe, North America, the Asia-Pacific, and the Central America. It offers digital experience solutions, such as AI and bots, omnichannel CX, mobility solutions, cloud contact center, big data, platform transformation, and UX/UI design; and customer experience solutions, including work anywhere/work from home, customer care, technical support, sales growth and retention, and healthcare/patient experience.

