Mackenzie Financial Corp Increases Stock Holdings in Nutrien Ltd. (NYSE:NTR)

Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its holdings in shares of Nutrien Ltd. (NYSE:NTR) by 5.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 10,219,371 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 563,194 shares during the quarter. Nutrien accounts for about 0.9% of Mackenzie Financial Corp’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest position. Mackenzie Financial Corp owned approximately 1.79% of Nutrien worth $662,201,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in NTR. Deutsche Bank AG grew its stake in Nutrien by 31.3% during the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 9,802,797 shares of the company’s stock worth $594,148,000 after buying an additional 2,336,902 shares during the last quarter. Dodge & Cox grew its stake in Nutrien by 14.5% during the 2nd quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 15,998,359 shares of the company’s stock worth $969,661,000 after buying an additional 2,026,145 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its stake in Nutrien by 9.6% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 20,045,807 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,214,622,000 after buying an additional 1,759,050 shares during the last quarter. Mufg Securities Canada LTD. lifted its position in Nutrien by 329.9% during the 3rd quarter. Mufg Securities Canada LTD. now owns 1,304,782 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,856,000 after acquiring an additional 1,001,264 shares during the period. Finally, BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp lifted its position in Nutrien by 56.2% during the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 1,583,076 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,906,000 after acquiring an additional 569,336 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.39% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Nutrien stock opened at $71.77 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. Nutrien Ltd. has a twelve month low of $49.10 and a twelve month high of $77.35. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $70.20 and a 200 day moving average price of $65.42. The firm has a market cap of $40.81 billion, a PE ratio of 18.12, a P/E/G ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 0.91.

Nutrien (NYSE:NTR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 1st. The company reported $1.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.23 by $0.15. Nutrien had a return on equity of 9.98% and a net margin of 9.26%. The firm had revenue of $6.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.59 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.23 EPS. Nutrien’s revenue for the quarter was up 42.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Nutrien Ltd. will post 5.82 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 14th. Investors of record on Friday, December 31st will be paid a $0.46 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 30th. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.56%. Nutrien’s dividend payout ratio is presently 46.46%.

A number of analysts have commented on NTR shares. UBS Group lifted their price target on Nutrien from $88.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Nutrien from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 1st. Raymond James set a $95.00 price target on Nutrien and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Piper Sandler began coverage on Nutrien in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $80.00 price target for the company. Finally, Mizuho boosted their price objective on Nutrien from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $78.00.

About Nutrien

Nutrien Ltd. is a crop nutrient company, which engages in the production and distribution of products for agricultural, industrial, and feed customer. It operates through the following segments: Retail, Potash, Nitrogen, and Phosphate. The Retail segment distributes crop nutrients, crop protection products, seed, and merchandise.

