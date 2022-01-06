Mackenzie Financial Corp Lowers Holdings in Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO)

Mackenzie Financial Corp cut its position in Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO) by 0.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 913,170 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 1,391 shares during the quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp owned about 0.49% of Moody’s worth $324,276,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of MCO. Ogorek Anthony Joseph NY ADV purchased a new stake in Moody’s in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its holdings in shares of Moody’s by 421.1% in the 3rd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 99 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Kempen Capital Management N.V. increased its holdings in shares of Moody’s by 86.0% in the 2nd quarter. Kempen Capital Management N.V. now owns 106 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. Parisi Gray Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of Moody’s in the 2nd quarter worth $41,000. Finally, Carroll Financial Associates Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Moody’s by 125.0% in the 3rd quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 180 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $63,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.84% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CFO Mark Kaye sold 316 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $398.28, for a total value of $125,856.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Robert Fauber sold 447 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $394.62, for a total transaction of $176,395.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 1,390 shares of company stock worth $556,086. Insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Moody’s stock opened at $386.27 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $71.81 billion, a PE ratio of 34.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 1.17. Moody’s Co. has a 12-month low of $261.38 and a 12-month high of $407.94. The company has a quick ratio of 1.52, a current ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.66. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $392.28 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $380.34.

Moody’s (NYSE:MCO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The business services provider reported $2.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.52 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $1.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.45 billion. Moody’s had a net margin of 35.20% and a return on equity of 99.53%. The company’s revenue was up 12.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.69 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Moody’s Co. will post 12.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 14th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 23rd were issued a $0.62 dividend. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 22nd. Moody’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 22.22%.

MCO has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of Moody’s from $425.00 to $475.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Moody’s from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $419.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Friday, December 17th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Moody’s from $372.00 to $402.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of Moody’s from $415.00 to $423.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, October 18th. Finally, William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Moody’s in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Moody’s currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $412.18.

Moody’s Profile

Moody’s Corp. engages in the provision of credit ratings, research, tools and analysis to the global capital markets. It operates through the following segments: Moody’s Investors Service (MIS) and Moody’s Analytics (MA). The MIS segment is a credit rating agency, which publishes credit ratings on debt obligations and the entities, including various corporate and governmental obligations, structured finance securities and commercial paper programs.

