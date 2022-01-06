Mackenzie Financial Corp Purchases 4,729 Shares of Markel Co. (NYSE:MKL)

Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its stake in Markel Co. (NYSE:MKL) by 2.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 190,467 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,729 shares during the quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp owned approximately 1.39% of Markel worth $227,633,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Markel by 109.1% during the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 23 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 12 shares during the period. Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Markel during the 2nd quarter valued at $33,000. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Markel during the 3rd quarter valued at $38,000. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators purchased a new position in shares of Markel during the 2nd quarter valued at $81,000. Finally, JTC Employer Solutions Trusteee Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Markel during the 2nd quarter valued at $83,000. 76.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, CEO Richard R. Whitt III sold 750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,302.65, for a total value of $976,987.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Thomas Sinnickson Gayner purchased 25 shares of Markel stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 22nd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $1,251.30 per share, with a total value of $31,282.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 4,750 shares of company stock valued at $6,188,208 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 1.97% of the company’s stock.

MKL opened at $1,236.93 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. Markel Co. has a 1-year low of $942.44 and a 1-year high of $1,343.56. The company has a market capitalization of $16.91 billion, a PE ratio of 7.13 and a beta of 0.74. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $1,254.04 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1,243.43.

Markel (NYSE:MKL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 1st. The insurance provider reported $16.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $11.84 by $4.70. The company had revenue of $2.71 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.74 billion. Markel had a net margin of 19.30% and a return on equity of 6.32%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $4.41 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Markel Co. will post 58.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on MKL. Boenning Scattergood lowered shares of Markel from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Markel from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $1,380.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. Truist Securities increased their price target on shares of Markel from $1,350.00 to $1,400.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Markel from $1,450.00 to $1,550.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $1,292.50.

Markel Company Profile

Markel Corp. is a financial holding company, which engages in underwriting specialty insurance products for a variety of niche markets. It operates through the following segments: Insurance and Reinsurance. The Insurance segment includes all direct business and facultative placements written within the company’s underwriting operations.

