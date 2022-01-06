Mackenzie Financial Corp Sells 462,743 Shares of Open Text Co. (NASDAQ:OTEX)

Mackenzie Financial Corp reduced its stake in shares of Open Text Co. (NASDAQ:OTEX) (TSE:OTC) by 4.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 10,453,810 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 462,743 shares during the quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp owned approximately 3.83% of Open Text worth $509,383,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in OTEX. Pembroke Management LTD grew its holdings in Open Text by 1.9% during the third quarter. Pembroke Management LTD now owns 87,600 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $5,415,000 after acquiring an additional 1,660 shares during the period. USA Financial Portformulas Corp acquired a new stake in Open Text during the third quarter worth $87,000. ClariVest Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Open Text during the third quarter worth $4,934,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its stake in Open Text by 6.2% during the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 359,243 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $17,525,000 after acquiring an additional 21,033 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG increased its stake in Open Text by 2.6% during the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 488,246 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $23,798,000 after acquiring an additional 12,468 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 65.61% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on OTEX shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered Open Text from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, November 13th. Raymond James restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Open Text in a report on Friday, November 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $59.33.

Open Text stock opened at $46.87 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a current ratio of 1.88. The firm has a market cap of $12.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.11 and a beta of 0.96. Open Text Co. has a 1 year low of $43.68 and a 1 year high of $55.25. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $48.92 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $50.63.

Open Text (NASDAQ:OTEX) (TSE:OTC) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The software maker reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $832.31 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $822.27 million. Open Text had a net margin of 9.93% and a return on equity of 21.28%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.86 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Open Text Co. will post 3.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, December 3rd were issued a $0.178 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 2nd. This represents a $0.71 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.52%. Open Text’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 71.54%.

Open Text Company Profile

Open Text Corp. engages in the design, development, marketing and sales of enterprise information management software and solutions. It includes customer experience management (CEM), digital process automation, business network, and enterprise content management, discovery, security, and artificial intelligence (AI) and analytics solutions.

