Mackenzie Financial Corp Trims Stake in Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS)

Mackenzie Financial Corp reduced its position in shares of Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS) by 5.6% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 4,585,371 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 274,330 shares during the period. Keysight Technologies comprises about 1.1% of Mackenzie Financial Corp’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest holding. Mackenzie Financial Corp’s holdings in Keysight Technologies were worth $753,331,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in KEYS. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Keysight Technologies by 863.5% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,507,777 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $232,815,000 after acquiring an additional 1,351,293 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Keysight Technologies by 174.6% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,114,110 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $172,030,000 after acquiring an additional 708,404 shares during the period. Vontobel Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Keysight Technologies by 22.7% in the 2nd quarter. Vontobel Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,304,499 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $527,120,000 after acquiring an additional 611,659 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its holdings in shares of Keysight Technologies by 97.0% in the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 975,912 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $164,470,000 after acquiring an additional 480,441 shares during the period. Finally, Amundi purchased a new position in shares of Keysight Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at $70,208,000. Institutional investors own 84.29% of the company’s stock.

Get Keysight Technologies alerts:

Shares of KEYS opened at $197.36 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $194.88 and a two-hundred day moving average of $176.56. Keysight Technologies, Inc. has a one year low of $129.09 and a one year high of $209.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 2.34 and a current ratio of 2.93. The stock has a market cap of $36.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.20, a P/E/G ratio of 3.72 and a beta of 0.97.

Keysight Technologies (NYSE:KEYS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 22nd. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.82 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.64 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $1.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.27 billion. Keysight Technologies had a return on equity of 29.33% and a net margin of 18.09%. The company’s revenue was up 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.52 EPS. Analysts predict that Keysight Technologies, Inc. will post 6.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Keysight Technologies declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback plan on Monday, November 22nd that allows the company to repurchase $1.20 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the scientific and technical instruments company to reacquire up to 3.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are generally an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

In other Keysight Technologies news, VP John C. Skinner sold 12,751 shares of Keysight Technologies stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $198.09, for a total transaction of $2,525,845.59. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Ronald S. Nersesian sold 101,721 shares of Keysight Technologies stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $194.90, for a total value of $19,825,422.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 209,536 shares of company stock valued at $41,351,697 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Susquehanna reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Keysight Technologies in a report on Monday, November 22nd. Citigroup raised their price objective on Keysight Technologies from $190.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on Keysight Technologies from $180.00 to $192.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Sunday, September 26th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Keysight Technologies from $175.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on Keysight Technologies from $175.00 to $198.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Keysight Technologies currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $200.38.

Keysight Technologies Company Profile

Keysight Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of electronic design and test solutions that are used in the design, development, manufacture, installation, deployment, validation, optimization and secure operation of electronics systems to communications, networking and electronics industries. It operates through the following segments: Communications Solutions Group, and Electronic Industrial Solutions Group.

Featured Story: What is a Call Option?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KEYS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS).

Receive News & Ratings for Keysight Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Keysight Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.