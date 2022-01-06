Macy’s (NYSE:M) Upgraded to “Strong-Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Macy’s (NYSE:M) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Zacks.com reports. The firm presently has a $30.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target would suggest a potential upside of 13.46% from the stock’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Shares of Macy’s have risen and outpaced the industry in the past six months. The company has been benefitting from efforts undertaken as part of the Polaris Strategy including boosting assortments, strengthening customer relation and optimizing store portfolio. During third-quarter fiscal 2021, the company witnessed sturdy growth across all three brands namely; Macy’s, Bloomingdale’s and Bluemercury. Management is on track to strengthen omni-channel capabilities with investments toward online shopping experiences. Solid quarterly performance along with strong market trends and increased traction of the Polaris strategy led management to raise guidance for fiscal 2021. That being said, escalated delivery expenses are a concern for the company. Also, supply chain issues, rising freight charges and labor shortages remain headwinds.”

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on M. Gordon Haskett lifted their price target on Macy’s from $37.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Macy’s from $37.00 to $33.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Macy’s from $19.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Macy’s from $21.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Macy’s from $29.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 19th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $33.55.

Shares of Macy’s stock opened at $26.44 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 0.22. The firm has a market cap of $7.91 billion, a PE ratio of 9.94, a P/E/G ratio of 0.45 and a beta of 2.01. Macy’s has a 1 year low of $11.50 and a 1 year high of $37.95. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $28.43 and a 200-day moving average price of $23.45.

Macy’s (NYSE:M) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 18th. The company reported $1.23 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.92. Macy’s had a return on equity of 41.33% and a net margin of 3.75%. The business had revenue of $5.44 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.23 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.19) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 36.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Macy’s will post 4.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Macy’s news, CFO Adrian V. Mitchell sold 2,397 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.82, for a total value of $76,272.54. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.74% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in M. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Macy’s by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 45,855,717 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,036,340,000 after purchasing an additional 132,924 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Macy’s by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 33,678,805 shares of the company’s stock worth $638,550,000 after purchasing an additional 1,095,037 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its holdings in Macy’s by 32.7% during the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 10,572,628 shares of the company’s stock worth $238,941,000 after purchasing an additional 2,602,984 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in Macy’s by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 7,635,360 shares of the company’s stock worth $172,603,000 after purchasing an additional 292,269 shares during the period. Finally, Contrarius Investment Management Ltd increased its holdings in Macy’s by 24.6% during the 3rd quarter. Contrarius Investment Management Ltd now owns 6,358,755 shares of the company’s stock worth $143,708,000 after purchasing an additional 1,255,064 shares during the period. 85.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Macy’s

Macy’s, Inc engages in the retail of apparel, accessories, cosmetics, home furnishings, and other consumer goods. The firm’s brands include Macy’s, Bloomingdale’s, and Bluemercury. It offers men’s, women’s, and children’s apparel, women’s accessories, intimate apparel, shoes, cosmetics, fragrances, as well as home and miscellaneous products.

