Madrona Financial Services LLC Has $1.01 Million Stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

Madrona Financial Services LLC trimmed its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI) by 1.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,558 shares of the company’s stock after selling 59 shares during the period. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF accounts for about 0.5% of Madrona Financial Services LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest holding. Madrona Financial Services LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $1,012,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 42.7% during the 2nd quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 8,068 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,798,000 after acquiring an additional 2,413 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 10.9% in the 2nd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,127 shares of the company’s stock worth $697,000 after acquiring an additional 307 shares in the last quarter. Wesbanco Bank Inc. increased its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Wesbanco Bank Inc. now owns 5,534 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,233,000 after buying an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. Penobscot Investment Management Company Inc. increased its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 15.4% in the 2nd quarter. Penobscot Investment Management Company Inc. now owns 7,468 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,664,000 after buying an additional 995 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC increased its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 64.2% in the 2nd quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 5,016 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,118,000 after buying an additional 1,962 shares in the last quarter.

VTI traded down $0.22 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $242.29. 33,134 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,208,357. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a one year low of $191.42 and a one year high of $244.06. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $239.05 and its 200 day moving average price is $231.72.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

