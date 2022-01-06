Madrona Financial Services LLC Invests $202,000 in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD)

Madrona Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 838 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock, valued at approximately $202,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sfmg LLC grew its position in shares of McDonald’s by 1.2% during the third quarter. Sfmg LLC now owns 3,454 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $833,000 after buying an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC grew its position in shares of McDonald’s by 50.0% during the third quarter. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC now owns 123 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Alliance Advisory Group LLC boosted its holdings in McDonald’s by 0.4% in the third quarter. Wealth Alliance Advisory Group LLC now owns 10,763 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $2,595,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares during the period. Csenge Advisory Group boosted its holdings in McDonald’s by 0.7% in the third quarter. Csenge Advisory Group now owns 6,222 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $1,511,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares during the period. Finally, Monterey Private Wealth Inc. boosted its holdings in McDonald’s by 4.1% in the third quarter. Monterey Private Wealth Inc. now owns 1,084 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $266,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares during the period. 66.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get McDonald's alerts:

MCD has been the subject of a number of research reports. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of McDonald’s from $245.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of McDonald’s from $266.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Piper Sandler raised shares of McDonald’s from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $232.00 to $282.00 in a report on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of McDonald’s from $250.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, Edward Jones downgraded shares of McDonald’s from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, December 20th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $272.83.

Shares of MCD stock traded down $0.38 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $268.13. 16,618 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,575,911. McDonald’s Co. has a fifty-two week low of $202.73 and a fifty-two week high of $271.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $200.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.73, a P/E/G ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 0.60. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $256.92 and a 200-day moving average price of $245.25.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The fast-food giant reported $2.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.46 by $0.30. The business had revenue of $6.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.04 billion. McDonald’s had a negative return on equity of 99.00% and a net margin of 32.33%. McDonald’s’s quarterly revenue was up 14.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.22 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that McDonald’s Co. will post 9.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Joseph M. Erlinger sold 4,324 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $245.41, for a total transaction of $1,061,152.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

McDonald’s Profile

McDonald’s Corp. engages in the operation and franchising of restaurants. It operates through the following segments: U.S.; International Operated Markets, and International Developmental Licensed Markets and Corporate. The U.S. segment focuses its operations in the United States. The International Operated Markets segment comprises operations and franchising of restaurant in Australia, Canada, France, Germany, Italy, the Netherlands, Russia, Spain, and the U.K.

Further Reading: How is the S&P 500 index different from the DJIA?

Receive News & Ratings for McDonald's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for McDonald's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.