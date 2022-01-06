Madrona Financial Services LLC Purchases 3,951 Shares of iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF (NYSEARCA:AOR)

Madrona Financial Services LLC boosted its position in iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF (NYSEARCA:AOR) by 5.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 83,333 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,951 shares during the period. iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF makes up approximately 2.2% of Madrona Financial Services LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest position. Madrona Financial Services LLC owned approximately 0.23% of iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF worth $4,622,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of AOR. FMR LLC increased its position in iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF by 119.3% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,922 shares of the company’s stock valued at $354,000 after buying an additional 4,309 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF by 31.3% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 31,409 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,759,000 after buying an additional 7,492 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning bought a new stake in iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $101,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $568,000. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its position in iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF by 12.7% in the 2nd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 8,855 shares of the company’s stock valued at $495,000 after buying an additional 996 shares in the last quarter.

AOR stock traded up $0.04 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $57.22. 417 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 292,641. iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF has a fifty-two week low of $51.90 and a fifty-two week high of $57.82. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $57.02 and its 200 day moving average price is $56.54.

iShares Growth Allocation ETF, formerly iShares S&P Growth Allocation Fund (the Fund), is an open-end management investment company. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Target Risk Growth Index (the Growth Allocation Index). The Growth Allocation Index seeks to measure the performance of an asset allocation strategy targeted to a growth-focused risk profile.

