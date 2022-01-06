Magnite (NASDAQ:MGNI) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Sell

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Magnite (NASDAQ:MGNI) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Magnite Inc. provides sell-side advertising platform. The company’s omnichannel advertising platform enables publishers to monetize across all auction types and formats including CTV, desktop display, video, audio and mobile. Magnite Inc., formerly known as the Rubicon Project Inc., is based in CA, United States. “

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on MGNI. Truist Securities lowered their price objective on shares of Magnite from $37.00 to $30.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 30th. Truist lowered their price objective on shares of Magnite from $37.00 to $30.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 30th. Craig Hallum lowered their price objective on shares of Magnite from $52.00 to $45.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. Needham & Company LLC began coverage on shares of Magnite in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. They issued a buy rating and a $69.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Macquarie reduced their target price on shares of Magnite from $35.00 to $25.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $40.82.

Shares of Magnite stock opened at $15.70 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $19.90 and a two-hundred day moving average of $26.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 785.39 and a beta of 2.22. Magnite has a 52 week low of $15.52 and a 52 week high of $64.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.13.

Magnite (NASDAQ:MGNI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.05. Magnite had a net margin of 1.41% and a return on equity of 5.05%. The business had revenue of $131.87 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $114.00 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.01) EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Magnite will post 0.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Adam Lee Soroca sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.23, for a total transaction of $364,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Rachel Lam acquired 2,500 shares of Magnite stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 6th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $16.15 per share, with a total value of $40,375.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 4.10% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in Magnite by 72.1% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 650,057 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,998,000 after purchasing an additional 272,357 shares during the last quarter. Investment Management of Virginia LLC lifted its stake in Magnite by 224.7% in the 2nd quarter. Investment Management of Virginia LLC now owns 95,290 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,225,000 after purchasing an additional 65,940 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its stake in Magnite by 96.7% in the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 240,970 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,154,000 after purchasing an additional 118,464 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in Magnite by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,808,725 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,207,000 after purchasing an additional 40,519 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lifted its stake in Magnite by 10.6% in the 2nd quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 40,204 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,361,000 after purchasing an additional 3,866 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.24% of the company’s stock.

Magnite, Inc provides a technology solution to automate the purchase and sale of digital advertising inventory for buyers and sellers. It features applications and services for digital advertising sellers including websites, mobile applications, and other digital media properties. The company was founded by Frank Addante, Duc Chau, Craig Roah, Julie Mattern and Brian D.

