Main Street Capital Co. (NYSE:MAIN) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Main Street Capital Co. (NYSE:MAIN) has received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the seven ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $44.00.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on MAIN shares. Raymond James lifted their target price on Main Street Capital from $44.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. Oppenheimer began coverage on Main Street Capital in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $39.00 price target for the company. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Main Street Capital from $45.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Truist Securities boosted their price target on Main Street Capital from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Finally, Truist boosted their price target on Main Street Capital from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new position in Main Street Capital in the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Creative Planning raised its position in shares of Main Street Capital by 30.8% during the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 49,539 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,036,000 after purchasing an additional 11,654 shares during the period. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Main Street Capital by 14.3% during the second quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 7,812 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $321,000 after purchasing an additional 980 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Main Street Capital by 63.5% during the second quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 64,058 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,632,000 after purchasing an additional 24,883 shares during the period. Finally, Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC raised its position in shares of Main Street Capital by 14.9% during the second quarter. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC now owns 7,678 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $315,000 after purchasing an additional 995 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 17.51% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MAIN opened at $44.88 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.67, a P/E/G ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 1.44. Main Street Capital has a twelve month low of $31.32 and a twelve month high of $47.13. The company has a 50 day moving average of $44.56 and a 200-day moving average of $42.73. The company has a quick ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 0.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20.

Main Street Capital (NYSE:MAIN) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The financial services provider reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.08. Main Street Capital had a net margin of 117.18% and a return on equity of 10.79%. The business had revenue of $76.78 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $67.78 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.46 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Main Street Capital will post 2.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 22nd were issued a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 21st. Main Street Capital’s payout ratio is presently 54.31%.

Main Street Capital is a principal investment firm that provides long-term debt and equity capital to lower middle market companies. Main Street’s investments are primarily made to support management buyouts, recapitalizations, growth financings and acquisitions of companies that operate in diverse industry sectors and generally have annual revenues ranging from $10 million to $100 million.

