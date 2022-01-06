MakiSwap Market Capitalization Hits $2.61 Million (MAKI)

MakiSwap (CURRENCY:MAKI) traded down 8.2% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on January 6th. MakiSwap has a total market cap of $2.61 million and $237,553.00 worth of MakiSwap was traded on exchanges in the last day. One MakiSwap coin can now be bought for $0.0379 or 0.00000088 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, MakiSwap has traded 19.8% lower against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002326 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.77 or 0.00001781 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 12.7% against the dollar and now trades at $26.17 or 0.00060871 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 7.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 12.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $30.09 or 0.00069994 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 10.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3,387.72 or 0.07879365 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 11.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $32.82 or 0.00076327 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $43,001.62 or 1.00015636 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.50 or 0.00008140 BTC.

About MakiSwap

MakiSwap’s total supply is 96,576,637 coins and its circulating supply is 68,971,718 coins. MakiSwap’s official Twitter account is @makiswap

MakiSwap Coin Trading

