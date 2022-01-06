Makita Co. (OTCMKTS:MKTAY) Short Interest Up 294.4% in December

Makita Co. (OTCMKTS:MKTAY) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 14,200 shares, an increase of 294.4% from the November 30th total of 3,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 153,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Shares of Makita stock opened at $42.43 on Thursday. Makita has a one year low of $41.19 and a one year high of $65.71. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $44.75 and its 200 day moving average is $50.34. The stock has a market cap of $11.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.97 and a beta of 0.91.

Makita (OTCMKTS:MKTAY) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.58 by ($0.04). Makita had a return on equity of 10.96% and a net margin of 10.56%. The company had revenue of $1.63 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.54 billion.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Makita from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th.

Makita Corp. engages in the production and sale of electric power tools, woodworking machines, and household equipment. It operates through the following segments: Japan, Europe, North America, and Asia. Its products include drilling, fastening, cutting, grinding, sawing, sanding, pneumatic tools, and outdoor power equipment.

