Managed Account Services Inc. Makes New $236,000 Investment in Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AVEM)

Managed Account Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AVEM) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 3,657 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $236,000.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of AVEM. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. bought a new position in Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF during the second quarter worth about $42,000. Larson Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF in the second quarter worth about $83,000. Marquette Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF in the third quarter worth about $87,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 1,343.3% in the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,598 shares of the company’s stock worth $168,000 after buying an additional 2,418 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in shares of Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 11.2% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,592 shares of the company’s stock worth $180,000 after buying an additional 262 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF stock opened at $62.84 on Thursday. Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF has a 12-month low of $60.69 and a 12-month high of $70.47. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $64.04 and its 200-day moving average price is $65.57.

