Managed Account Services Inc. Sells 1,590 Shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM)

Managed Account Services Inc. cut its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM) by 32.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 3,283 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,590 shares during the quarter. Managed Account Services Inc.’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $718,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Midwest Professional Planners LTD. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 70.2% during the second quarter. Midwest Professional Planners LTD. now owns 25,582 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $5,868,000 after acquiring an additional 10,553 shares during the period. Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 10.1% during the third quarter. Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. now owns 35,911 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $7,930,000 after acquiring an additional 3,280 shares during the period. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 48.7% during the second quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. now owns 53,002 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $12,156,000 after acquiring an additional 17,363 shares during the period. Meridian Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 16.4% in the second quarter. Meridian Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 7,745 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,776,000 after buying an additional 1,091 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC lifted its position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 10.4% during the 2nd quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC now owns 58,634 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $13,449,000 after buying an additional 5,501 shares in the last quarter.

IWM opened at $218.31 on Thursday. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a 1-year low of $199.16 and a 1-year high of $244.46. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $226.61 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $224.28.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

