ManpowerGroup Inc. (NYSE:MAN) Shares Purchased by Arjuna Capital

Arjuna Capital raised its stake in shares of ManpowerGroup Inc. (NYSE:MAN) by 4.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 15,017 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 619 shares during the period. Arjuna Capital’s holdings in ManpowerGroup were worth $1,626,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its stake in ManpowerGroup by 7.6% during the 3rd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 133,809 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $14,489,000 after acquiring an additional 9,500 shares during the last quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of ManpowerGroup by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC now owns 160,037 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $17,329,000 after acquiring an additional 4,637 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of ManpowerGroup by 16.7% in the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 304,904 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $33,194,000 after acquiring an additional 43,687 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of ManpowerGroup by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 134,027 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $14,512,000 after acquiring an additional 613 shares during the period. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC grew its holdings in shares of ManpowerGroup by 16.6% in the 3rd quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 1,910 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $207,000 after acquiring an additional 272 shares during the period. 93.58% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other ManpowerGroup news, Director Ulice Payne, Jr. sold 1,100 shares of ManpowerGroup stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.54, for a total transaction of $113,894.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MAN traded up $0.17 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $101.25. 703 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 276,128. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $97.20 and its 200-day moving average price is $108.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.22 and a beta of 2.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a current ratio of 1.28. ManpowerGroup Inc. has a 12 month low of $85.97 and a 12 month high of $125.07.

ManpowerGroup (NYSE:MAN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 18th. The business services provider reported $1.93 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.89 by $0.04. ManpowerGroup had a return on equity of 15.03% and a net margin of 1.70%. The company had revenue of $5.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.30 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.20 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that ManpowerGroup Inc. will post 7.13 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 1st were given a dividend of $1.26 per share. This represents a yield of 2.5%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 30th. ManpowerGroup’s payout ratio is 40.45%.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded ManpowerGroup from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $110.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on ManpowerGroup from $139.00 to $129.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. Finally, Barclays downgraded ManpowerGroup from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $140.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Friday, September 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $125.13.

ManpowerGroup Company Profile

ManpowerGroup, Inc engages in the provision of workforce solutions and services. It operates through the following segments: Americas, Southern Europe, Northern Europe, Asia Pacific Middle East, and Right Management. The Americas segment offers services as Manpower, Experis, and ManpowerGroup Solutions through both branch and franchise offices.

