ManpowerGroup Inc. (NYSE:MAN) Shares Purchased by Ceredex Value Advisors LLC

Ceredex Value Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in ManpowerGroup Inc. (NYSE:MAN) by 3.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 160,037 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,637 shares during the period. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC’s holdings in ManpowerGroup were worth $17,329,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of ManpowerGroup by 16.7% in the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 304,904 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $33,194,000 after purchasing an additional 43,687 shares in the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of ManpowerGroup by 0.5% in the third quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 134,027 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $14,512,000 after purchasing an additional 613 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its stake in ManpowerGroup by 16.6% in the third quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 1,910 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $207,000 after acquiring an additional 272 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners lifted its stake in ManpowerGroup by 3.8% in the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 336,696 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $36,466,000 after acquiring an additional 12,412 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Truist Financial Corp lifted its stake in ManpowerGroup by 85.1% in the third quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 20,535 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,224,000 after acquiring an additional 9,441 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.58% of the company’s stock.

Get ManpowerGroup alerts:

Shares of NYSE:MAN opened at $101.08 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.48 billion, a PE ratio of 16.22 and a beta of 2.04. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. ManpowerGroup Inc. has a twelve month low of $85.97 and a twelve month high of $125.07. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $97.20 and a 200-day simple moving average of $108.97.

ManpowerGroup (NYSE:MAN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 18th. The business services provider reported $1.93 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.89 by $0.04. ManpowerGroup had a net margin of 1.70% and a return on equity of 15.03%. The firm had revenue of $5.14 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.30 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.20 EPS. ManpowerGroup’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that ManpowerGroup Inc. will post 7.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 1st were given a $1.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 30th. This represents a yield of 2.5%. ManpowerGroup’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 40.45%.

MAN has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Barclays downgraded shares of ManpowerGroup from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $140.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Friday, September 17th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on shares of ManpowerGroup from $139.00 to $129.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of ManpowerGroup from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $110.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $125.13.

In related news, Director Ulice Payne, Jr. sold 1,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.54, for a total value of $113,894.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 1.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

ManpowerGroup Company Profile

ManpowerGroup, Inc engages in the provision of workforce solutions and services. It operates through the following segments: Americas, Southern Europe, Northern Europe, Asia Pacific Middle East, and Right Management. The Americas segment offers services as Manpower, Experis, and ManpowerGroup Solutions through both branch and franchise offices.

Read More: What are momentum indicators and what do they show?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MAN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ManpowerGroup Inc. (NYSE:MAN).

Receive News & Ratings for ManpowerGroup Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ManpowerGroup and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.