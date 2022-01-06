Mapletree Industrial Trust (OTCMKTS:MAPIF) Short Interest Update

Mapletree Industrial Trust (OTCMKTS:MAPIF) saw a significant growth in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 399,100 shares, a growth of 33.9% from the November 30th total of 298,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1,995.5 days.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Mapletree Industrial Trust from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 6th.

Get Mapletree Industrial Trust alerts:

Shares of OTCMKTS MAPIF remained flat at $$2.02 during mid-day trading on Wednesday. Mapletree Industrial Trust has a fifty-two week low of $1.95 and a fifty-two week high of $2.27. The business’s 50 day moving average is $1.99 and its 200 day moving average is $2.08.

Mapletree Industrial Trust engages in the provision of real estate solutions and investment in industrial properties. It operates through the following segments: Flatted Factories, Hi-Tech Buildings, Business Park Buildings, Stack-Up and Ramp-Up Buildings and Light Industrial Buildings. The company was founded on January 29, 2008 and is headquartered in Singapore.

Read More: Derivative

Receive News & Ratings for Mapletree Industrial Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mapletree Industrial Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.