Marathon Oil (NYSE:MRO) PT Lowered to $23.00 at Mizuho

Marathon Oil (NYSE:MRO) had its target price lowered by Mizuho from $24.00 to $23.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on MRO. Raymond James increased their price target on Marathon Oil from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a strong-buy rating in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Piper Sandler increased their price target on Marathon Oil from $14.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Citigroup increased their price target on Marathon Oil from $17.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Monday. Truist Securities increased their price target on Marathon Oil from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Marathon Oil from $15.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Marathon Oil currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $18.18.

Get Marathon Oil alerts:

NYSE:MRO opened at $17.21 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. Marathon Oil has a 12-month low of $7.17 and a 12-month high of $18.08. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $16.21 and a 200 day moving average price of $14.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.40 billion, a P/E ratio of -286.79, a P/E/G ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 3.02.

Marathon Oil (NYSE:MRO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The oil and gas producer reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by $0.08. Marathon Oil had a positive return on equity of 5.17% and a negative net margin of 0.91%. The company had revenue of $1.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.32 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.28) earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Marathon Oil will post 1.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 17th were paid a dividend of $0.06 per share. This is a positive change from Marathon Oil’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.39%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 16th. Marathon Oil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -399.93%.

In other Marathon Oil news, CAO Gary Eugene Wilson sold 99,174 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.37, for a total transaction of $1,623,478.38. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Patrick Wagner sold 62,157 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.83, for a total value of $1,046,102.31. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.76% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Marathon Oil by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 103,446 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $1,414,000 after acquiring an additional 646 shares during the period. People s United Financial Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Marathon Oil by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter. People s United Financial Inc. now owns 20,496 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $280,000 after acquiring an additional 706 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Marathon Oil by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 76,720 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $1,049,000 after acquiring an additional 790 shares during the period. Vident Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in shares of Marathon Oil by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 251,443 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $3,425,000 after purchasing an additional 817 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Marathon Oil by 6.2% in the 2nd quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 16,330 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $222,000 after purchasing an additional 949 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.87% of the company’s stock.

About Marathon Oil

Marathon Oil Corp. engages in the exploration, production, and marketing of liquid hydrocarbons and natural gas. It operates through the following two segments: United States (U. S.) and International. The U. S. segment engages in oil and gas exploration, development and production activities in the U.S.

Featured Story: Growth and Income Funds

Receive News & Ratings for Marathon Oil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marathon Oil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.