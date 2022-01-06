Marcum Wealth LLC Increases Stock Position in KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY)

Marcum Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in shares of KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY) by 12.4% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 15,836 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,752 shares during the quarter. Marcum Wealth LLC’s holdings in KeyCorp were worth $342,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in KEY. Strategic Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in KeyCorp in the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. grew its position in KeyCorp by 103.2% in the 3rd quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 1,376 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 699 shares during the last quarter. South State Corp purchased a new position in KeyCorp in the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. Tompkins Financial Corp purchased a new position in KeyCorp in the 3rd quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. grew its position in KeyCorp by 79.5% in the 3rd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 1,655 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 733 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.45% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:KEY opened at $24.82 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $23.11 billion, a PE ratio of 9.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. KeyCorp has a 52-week low of $16.19 and a 52-week high of $24.87. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $23.29 and a 200-day simple moving average of $21.68.

KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $1.82 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.74 billion. KeyCorp had a return on equity of 15.47% and a net margin of 33.07%. The business’s revenue was up 8.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.41 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that KeyCorp will post 2.54 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 30th were paid a dividend of $0.195 per share. This represents a $0.78 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 29th. This is an increase from KeyCorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. KeyCorp’s payout ratio is 30.47%.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on KEY. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of KeyCorp from $36.00 to $34.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Bank of America upgraded shares of KeyCorp from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $25.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of KeyCorp to an “equal weight” rating and set a $29.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on shares of KeyCorp from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 11th. Finally, Wedbush raised their target price on KeyCorp from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, KeyCorp has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $26.17.

In related news, CAO Douglas M. Schosser sold 9,301 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.71, for a total value of $220,526.71. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Brian L. Fishel sold 11,841 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.26, for a total transaction of $275,421.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 98,672 shares of company stock valued at $2,361,619 in the last three months. 0.56% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

KeyCorp operates as bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. it provides a range of retail and commercial banking, commercial leasing, investment management, consumer finance, student loan refinancing, commercial mortgage servicing and special servicing, and investment banking products and services to individual, corporate, and institutional clients.

