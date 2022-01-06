Marcum Wealth LLC Makes New $211,000 Investment in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX)

Marcum Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX) in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm bought 857 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock, valued at approximately $211,000.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Davis R M Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Becton, Dickinson and in the third quarter valued at approximately $203,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Becton, Dickinson and by 2.9% in the third quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,449 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $1,339,000 after acquiring an additional 152 shares during the period. Keybank National Association OH boosted its position in shares of Becton, Dickinson and by 1.4% in the third quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 20,377 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $5,009,000 after acquiring an additional 287 shares during the period. Banco Santander S.A. boosted its position in shares of Becton, Dickinson and by 0.5% in the third quarter. Banco Santander S.A. now owns 19,173 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $4,713,000 after acquiring an additional 86 shares during the period. Finally, O Shares Investment Advisers LLC bought a new stake in shares of Becton, Dickinson and in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,029,000. 84.25% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Becton Dickinson and alerts:

In other Becton, Dickinson and news, VP Thomas J. Spoerel sold 233 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total transaction of $58,250.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Betty D. Larson sold 3,341 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $255.00, for a total value of $851,955.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Piper Sandler cut Becton, Dickinson and from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $285.00 to $260.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. SVB Leerink reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Becton, Dickinson and in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Becton, Dickinson and from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $250.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Becton, Dickinson and presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $265.29.

Shares of BDX stock opened at $252.95 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $72.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 0.72. Becton, Dickinson and Company has a one year low of $235.13 and a one year high of $267.37. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $246.98 and a 200 day moving average price of $248.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 0.90.

Becton, Dickinson and (NYSE:BDX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.45 by $0.14. Becton, Dickinson and had a return on equity of 15.97% and a net margin of 10.22%. The firm had revenue of $5.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.91 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.79 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Becton, Dickinson and Company will post 12.41 EPS for the current year.

Becton, Dickinson and announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback plan on Thursday, November 4th that allows the company to repurchase 10,000,000 shares. This repurchase authorization allows the medical instruments supplier to purchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are usually an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 10th were paid a dividend of $0.87 per share. This is a positive change from Becton, Dickinson and’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.83. This represents a $3.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.38%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 9th. Becton, Dickinson and’s dividend payout ratio is currently 50.80%.

Becton, Dickinson and Profile

Becton, Dickinson & Co is a medical technology company. The firm engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of medical supplies, devices, laboratory equipment and diagnostic products used by healthcare institutions, physicians, life science researchers, clinical laboratories, the pharmaceutical industry, and the general public.

Featured Story: How a Back-End Load Mutual Fund Works

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BDX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX).

Receive News & Ratings for Becton Dickinson and Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Becton Dickinson and and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.