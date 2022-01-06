Marcum Wealth LLC Purchases 6,354 Shares of Sirius XM Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:SIRI)

Marcum Wealth LLC raised its position in shares of Sirius XM Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:SIRI) by 48.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 19,433 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,354 shares during the period. Marcum Wealth LLC’s holdings in Sirius XM were worth $119,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Advisory Services Network LLC increased its holdings in shares of Sirius XM by 18.2% in the 3rd quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 15,834 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,000 after acquiring an additional 2,436 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Sirius XM by 15.3% in the 3rd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 151,905 shares of the company’s stock valued at $927,000 after acquiring an additional 20,187 shares during the period. Brighton Jones LLC increased its holdings in shares of Sirius XM by 11.9% in the 3rd quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 46,049 shares of the company’s stock valued at $281,000 after acquiring an additional 4,905 shares during the period. Transcend Wealth Collective LLC purchased a new position in shares of Sirius XM in the 3rd quarter valued at $65,000. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Sirius XM by 11.9% in the 3rd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 302,760 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,847,000 after acquiring an additional 32,284 shares during the period. 13.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on SIRI shares. Barclays downgraded Sirius XM from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $6.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Pivotal Research dropped their target price on Sirius XM from $8.25 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded Sirius XM from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $8.00 to $7.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Sirius XM from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $8.00 to $7.00 in a research note on Friday, October 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $7.27.

In related news, Director James E. Meyer sold 698,643 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.43, for a total value of $4,492,274.49. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Corporate insiders own 0.93% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SIRI stock opened at $6.15 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $24.60 billion, a PE ratio of 87.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.00. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $6.32 and a 200-day simple moving average of $6.28. Sirius XM Holdings Inc. has a 52-week low of $5.75 and a 52-week high of $8.14.

Sirius XM (NASDAQ:SIRI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $2.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.17 billion. Sirius XM had a negative return on equity of 55.35% and a net margin of 3.70%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.06 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Sirius XM Holdings Inc. will post 0.32 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 29th. Investors of record on Friday, November 5th were issued a $0.022 dividend. This is a boost from Sirius XM’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.01. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 4th. This represents a $0.09 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.43%. Sirius XM’s dividend payout ratio is presently 128.57%.

Sirius XM Company Profile

Sirius XM Holdings, Inc is a radio company. The company offers music, sports, entertainment, comedy, talk, news, traffic and weather channels, as well as infotainment services. Its brand channels include SiriusXM Traffic, SiriusXM Travel Link, NavTraffic, NavWeather, SiriusXM Aviation, and SiriusXM Marine.

