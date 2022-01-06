Mark A. Augusti Sells 25,249 Shares of Conformis, Inc. (NASDAQ:CFMS) Stock

Conformis, Inc. (NASDAQ:CFMS) CEO Mark A. Augusti sold 25,249 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $0.74, for a total transaction of $18,684.26. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

CFMS stock opened at $0.73 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 9.06 and a quick ratio of 8.11. Conformis, Inc. has a 52-week low of $0.65 and a 52-week high of $1.96. The company has a 50-day moving average of $0.92 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $136.37 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -24.42 and a beta of 1.31.

Conformis (NASDAQ:CFMS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The medical instruments supplier reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.07). Conformis had a net margin of 6.86% and a return on equity of 8.19%. The company had revenue of $14.25 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.08 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.09) earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Conformis, Inc. will post -0.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in Conformis by 167.1% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 117,953 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $157,000 after acquiring an additional 73,794 shares during the period. Two Sigma Advisers LP lifted its stake in shares of Conformis by 169.6% in the third quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 2,874,300 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $3,823,000 after buying an additional 1,808,300 shares during the period. Two Sigma Investments LP lifted its stake in shares of Conformis by 75.5% in the third quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 1,593,973 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $2,120,000 after buying an additional 685,838 shares during the period. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in shares of Conformis by 1.9% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,827,950 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $2,431,000 after buying an additional 33,539 shares during the period. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Conformis in the third quarter valued at about $52,000. Institutional investors own 42.49% of the company’s stock.

CFMS has been the topic of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Conformis from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Oppenheimer lowered their target price on shares of Conformis from $2.50 to $2.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Conformis from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Friday, November 26th.

Conformis Company Profile

ConforMIS, Inc is a medical technology company, which engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of joint replacement implants. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States; Germany; and Rest of the World. The firm’s products include iUni, iDuo, iTotal CR, and iTotal.

