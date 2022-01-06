Marks and Spencer Group (LON:MKS) Receives “Buy” Rating from Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Marks and Spencer Group (LON:MKS) in a report published on Wednesday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The firm currently has a GBX 265 ($3.57) price target on the retailer’s stock.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Barclays restated an overweight rating and issued a GBX 215 ($2.90) price target on shares of Marks and Spencer Group in a research note on Friday, October 8th. Peel Hunt raised Marks and Spencer Group to a buy rating and raised their price target for the stock from GBX 190 ($2.56) to GBX 260 ($3.50) in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Marks and Spencer Group from GBX 172 ($2.32) to GBX 184 ($2.48) and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. Shore Capital reaffirmed a house stock rating on shares of Marks and Spencer Group in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Peel Hunt raised Marks and Spencer Group to a buy rating and lifted their price objective for the company from GBX 190 ($2.56) to GBX 260 ($3.50) in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Marks and Spencer Group presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of GBX 211.20 ($2.85).

LON:MKS opened at GBX 254.30 ($3.43) on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of £4.98 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 170.17. The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 158.42. Marks and Spencer Group has a 52 week low of GBX 126.90 ($1.71) and a 52 week high of GBX 256.70 ($3.46). The stock’s fifty day moving average is GBX 227.14 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 184.98.

Marks and Spencer Group plc operates various retail stores. It operates through five segments: UK Clothing & Home, UK Food, International, Ocado, and All Other. The company offers protein deli and dairy; produce; ambient and in-store bakery; meals dessert and frozen; and hospitality and Â’Food on the Move' products.

