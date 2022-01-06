Marriott Vacations Worldwide Co. (NYSE:VAC) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Marriott Vacations Worldwide Co. (NYSE:VAC) has earned an average rating of “Buy” from the eight research firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation and six have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $193.57.

VAC has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Truist raised their price target on Marriott Vacations Worldwide from $198.00 to $201.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide from $200.00 to $190.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. Truist Securities upped their price target on shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide from $198.00 to $201.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide from $203.00 to $208.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, December 20th.

Shares of NYSE:VAC opened at $168.57 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 3.05 and a quick ratio of 2.46. Marriott Vacations Worldwide has a 12 month low of $121.89 and a 12 month high of $190.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -142.85 and a beta of 2.34. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $162.51 and its 200-day simple moving average is $156.79.

Marriott Vacations Worldwide (NYSE:VAC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, November 7th. The company reported $1.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.60. Marriott Vacations Worldwide had a positive return on equity of 2.94% and a negative net margin of 1.39%. The firm had revenue of $1.05 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.07 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.81) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 62.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Marriott Vacations Worldwide will post 4.17 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 6th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 23rd will be paid a $0.54 dividend. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 22nd. Marriott Vacations Worldwide’s dividend payout ratio is presently -183.05%.

In other news, VP Dwight D. Smith sold 893 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.20, for a total value of $134,128.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, President John E. Geller, Jr. sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.00, for a total transaction of $425,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bamco Inc. NY grew its stake in shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 2,759,757 shares of the company’s stock worth $434,193,000 after purchasing an additional 46,921 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in Marriott Vacations Worldwide by 5.6% in the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,671,790 shares of the company’s stock worth $263,023,000 after purchasing an additional 88,741 shares during the last quarter. Senvest Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide by 38.0% during the 3rd quarter. Senvest Management LLC now owns 1,340,673 shares of the company’s stock valued at $210,928,000 after purchasing an additional 368,936 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in Marriott Vacations Worldwide by 1.3% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 759,360 shares of the company’s stock worth $119,470,000 after purchasing an additional 9,767 shares during the period. Finally, Tremblant Capital Group lifted its position in Marriott Vacations Worldwide by 32.3% during the 3rd quarter. Tremblant Capital Group now owns 708,418 shares of the company’s stock worth $111,455,000 after acquiring an additional 172,765 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.82% of the company’s stock.

About Marriott Vacations Worldwide

Marriott Vacations Worldwide Corp. is a global vacation company, which engages in vacation ownership, exchange, rental and resort and property management, along with related businesses, products and services. It operates through Vacation Ownership and Exchange & Third-Party Management. The Vacation Ownership segment includes develops, markets, sells, and manages vacation ownership and related products under the Marriott Vacation Club, Grand Residences by Marriott, Sheraton Vacation Club, Westin Vacation Club, and Hyatt Residence Club brands.

