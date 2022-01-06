Marrone Bio Innovations, Inc. (NASDAQ:MBII) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Marrone Bio Innovations, Inc. (NASDAQ:MBII) has received an average rating of “Buy” from the six brokerages that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation and five have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $2.90.

Several research firms have issued reports on MBII. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Marrone Bio Innovations from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. Roth Capital began coverage on Marrone Bio Innovations in a research report on Wednesday, September 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $2.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Lake Street Capital restated a “buy” rating and set a $2.50 target price on shares of Marrone Bio Innovations in a research report on Thursday, November 11th.

Marrone Bio Innovations stock traded up $0.01 during trading on Friday, hitting $0.77. The stock had a trading volume of 1,039 shares, compared to its average volume of 262,392. Marrone Bio Innovations has a 1 year low of $0.62 and a 1 year high of $2.90. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $0.76 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.04. The stock has a market cap of $136.41 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.57 and a beta of 0.32.

Marrone Bio Innovations (NASDAQ:MBII) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 10th. The basic materials company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.03). The business had revenue of $9.86 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.79 million. Marrone Bio Innovations had a negative return on equity of 46.77% and a negative net margin of 37.49%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.04) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Marrone Bio Innovations will post -0.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Marrone Bio Innovations by 37.9% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,895,602 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $8,126,000 after acquiring an additional 1,345,859 shares during the last quarter. Nicholas Investment Partners LP bought a new position in Marrone Bio Innovations in the second quarter valued at $482,000. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC bought a new position in Marrone Bio Innovations in the second quarter valued at $26,000. Deutsche Bank AG increased its stake in Marrone Bio Innovations by 9.3% in the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 187,810 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $312,000 after acquiring an additional 15,911 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp increased its stake in Marrone Bio Innovations by 22.0% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,222,391 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,029,000 after acquiring an additional 220,512 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 33.53% of the company’s stock.

About Marrone Bio Innovations

Marrone Bio Innovations, Inc engages in the provision of Biological based solutions for agricultural crops, turf protection, seed treatment, plant health and waterway systems. Its products include Grandevo Insecticide, Majestene Nematicide, Regalia Fungicide, Stargus Fungicide, Venerate Insecticide, Amplitude Fungicide, Regalia Rx Plant Health, Zelto Nematicide, Zequanox Molluscicide and Haven.

