MASQ (MASQ) Hits Market Cap of $4.30 Million

MASQ (CURRENCY:MASQ) traded down 9.5% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on January 5th. MASQ has a market cap of $4.30 million and approximately $93,406.00 worth of MASQ was traded on exchanges in the last day. One MASQ coin can now be bought for about $0.18 or 0.00000407 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, MASQ has traded down 11.1% against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

About MASQ

MASQ’s genesis date was November 1st, 2020. MASQ’s total supply is 37,500,000 coins and its circulating supply is 24,528,456 coins. MASQ’s official Twitter account is @MASQ_ai

According to CryptoCompare, “MASQ Node software is the connection to this community network. Each Node is designed to seek out the best routes to transmit the desired content and delivers it to end-users. As the network gains more active Nodes, network latency will decrease and throughput will rise. “

MASQ Coin Trading

