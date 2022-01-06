Matador Resources (NYSE:MTDR) Shares Gap Up to $40.94

Matador Resources (NYSE:MTDR) gapped up prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $40.94, but opened at $42.38. Matador Resources shares last traded at $42.54, with a volume of 3,986 shares trading hands.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Matador Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $47.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Matador Resources from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $46.00 to $53.00 in a report on Friday, November 19th. Benchmark upgraded Matador Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Truist Securities upped their target price on Matador Resources from $50.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Finally, Raymond James upped their target price on Matador Resources from $40.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $46.80.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $40.35 and a 200-day moving average price of $35.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.50 and a beta of 4.35.

Matador Resources (NYSE:MTDR) last released its earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The energy company reported $1.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.23. Matador Resources had a return on equity of 23.09% and a net margin of 21.25%. The firm had revenue of $461.47 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $378.33 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.10 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 144.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Matador Resources will post 4.11 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 10th were given a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.47%. This is an increase from Matador Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.03. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 9th. Matador Resources’s dividend payout ratio is presently 8.55%.

In related news, COO Billy E. Goodwin purchased 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 13th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $37.30 per share, with a total value of $74,600.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Reynald Baribault purchased 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 14th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $37.00 per share, for a total transaction of $37,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders purchased 7,230 shares of company stock worth $264,226. 6.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. JustInvest LLC grew its position in Matador Resources by 4.8% during the 3rd quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 6,872 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $261,000 after purchasing an additional 316 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc boosted its stake in shares of Matador Resources by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 9,628 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $366,000 after acquiring an additional 357 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Matador Resources by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 18,491 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $666,000 after acquiring an additional 375 shares in the last quarter. CI Investments Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Matador Resources by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 43,568 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $1,657,000 after acquiring an additional 504 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Shell Asset Management Co. boosted its stake in shares of Matador Resources by 5.7% during the 2nd quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 11,315 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $407,000 after acquiring an additional 610 shares in the last quarter. 84.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

