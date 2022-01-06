Materialise (NASDAQ:MTLS) Stock Price Up 6.7%

Shares of Materialise NV (NASDAQ:MTLS) rose 6.7% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $22.90 and last traded at $22.88. Approximately 23,165 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 92% from the average daily volume of 299,417 shares. The stock had previously closed at $21.44.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on MTLS shares. TheStreet upgraded Materialise from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Materialise from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 30th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on Materialise in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $28.00 target price for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $31.80.

Get Materialise alerts:

The company has a current ratio of 2.77, a quick ratio of 2.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The firm has a market cap of $1.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 208.18 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $24.23 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $22.71.

Materialise (NASDAQ:MTLS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The software maker reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.11. Materialise had a return on equity of 5.74% and a net margin of 3.13%. The business had revenue of $52.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $50.80 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.01) EPS. Materialise’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Materialise NV will post 0.24 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MTLS. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. bought a new stake in Materialise in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $8,380,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Materialise by 277.2% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 467,062 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $11,252,000 after acquiring an additional 343,224 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in Materialise by 138.1% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 406,272 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $9,787,000 after acquiring an additional 235,653 shares in the last quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in Materialise by 25.2% in the 3rd quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,128,446 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $22,682,000 after acquiring an additional 226,957 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in Materialise in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $4,837,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 41.72% of the company’s stock.

Materialise Company Profile (NASDAQ:MTLS)

Materialise NV engages in the provision of additive manufacturing software and 3D printing services. It operates through the following business segments: Materialise Software, Materialise Medical, and Materialise Manufacturing. The Materialise Software segment develops and delivers additive manufacturing software solutions and related services.

See Also: Most Active Stocks: Dollar Volume vs Share Volume

Receive News & Ratings for Materialise Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Materialise and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.