Materialise (NASDAQ:MTLS) Stock Price Up 6.7%

Shares of Materialise NV (NASDAQ:MTLS) rose 6.7% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $22.90 and last traded at $22.88. Approximately 23,165 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 92% from the average daily volume of 299,417 shares. The stock had previously closed at $21.44.
Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on MTLS shares. TheStreet upgraded Materialise from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Materialise from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 30th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on Materialise in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $28.00 target price for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $31.80.
The company has a current ratio of 2.77, a quick ratio of 2.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The firm has a market cap of $1.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 208.18 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $24.23 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $22.71.
Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MTLS. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. bought a new stake in Materialise in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $8,380,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Materialise by 277.2% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 467,062 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $11,252,000 after acquiring an additional 343,224 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in Materialise by 138.1% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 406,272 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $9,787,000 after acquiring an additional 235,653 shares in the last quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in Materialise by 25.2% in the 3rd quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,128,446 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $22,682,000 after acquiring an additional 226,957 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in Materialise in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $4,837,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 41.72% of the company’s stock.
Materialise Company Profile (NASDAQ:MTLS)
Materialise NV engages in the provision of additive manufacturing software and 3D printing services. It operates through the following business segments: Materialise Software, Materialise Medical, and Materialise Manufacturing. The Materialise Software segment develops and delivers additive manufacturing software solutions and related services.
See Also: Most Active Stocks: Dollar Volume vs Share Volume
Receive News & Ratings for Materialise Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Materialise and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.