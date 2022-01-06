Materion (NYSE:MTRN) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Hold”

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Materion (NYSE:MTRN) from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Materion Corporation, formerly known as Brush Engineered Materials Inc., through its wholly-owned subsidiaries is engaged in the production and supply of high-performance engineered materials in the United States and internationally. Products offered by the Company comprise precious and non-precious specialty metals, inorganic chemicals and powders, specialty coatings, specialty engineered beryllium alloys, beryllium and beryllium composites, and engineered clad and plated metal systems. Materion Corporation is headquartered in Mayfield Heights, Ohio. “

Separately, KeyCorp raised their price target on Materion from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd.

NYSE MTRN opened at $93.33 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 3.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. Materion has a 52-week low of $63.88 and a 52-week high of $96.00. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $88.86 and its 200 day moving average price is $77.92. The firm has a market cap of $1.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.64 and a beta of 1.35.

Materion (NYSE:MTRN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The basic materials company reported $1.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.26. Materion had a return on equity of 10.65% and a net margin of 4.19%. The firm had revenue of $388.03 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $370.30 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.55 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Materion will post 3.83 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 12th were issued a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 10th. Materion’s dividend payout ratio is presently 16.27%.

In other Materion news, Director Craig S. Shular sold 1,623 shares of Materion stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.82, for a total value of $150,646.86. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 1.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Materion by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,211,533 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $166,640,000 after acquiring an additional 49,470 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Materion by 6.2% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,124,961 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $84,766,000 after acquiring an additional 66,092 shares in the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Materion by 49,390.0% during the 3rd quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 586,456 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $40,254,000 after acquiring an additional 585,271 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of Materion by 4.5% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 503,849 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $34,583,000 after acquiring an additional 21,894 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Materion by 4.9% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 479,132 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $36,103,000 after acquiring an additional 22,245 shares in the last quarter. 90.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Materion Corp. engages in the production of engineered materials used in a variety of electrical, electronic, thermal, and structural applications. The company operates through the following segments: Performance Alloys and Composites, Advanced Materials, Precision Coatings and Other. The Performance Alloys and Composites segment produces strip and bulk form alloy products, strip metal products with clad inlay and overlay metals, beryllium-based metals, beryllium, and aluminum metal matrix composites, in rod, sheet, foil, and a variety of customized forms, beryllium ceramics, and bulk metallic glass material.

