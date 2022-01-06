Matthews International Capital Management LLC Buys 3,300 Shares of Infosys Limited (NYSE:INFY)

Matthews International Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Infosys Limited (NYSE:INFY) by 5.4% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 64,400 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,300 shares during the quarter. Matthews International Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Infosys were worth $1,433,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in INFY. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Infosys during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $47,000. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Infosys in the 3rd quarter valued at $92,000. Somerset Trust Co bought a new position in Infosys in the 3rd quarter valued at $203,000. Marathon Capital Management bought a new position in Infosys in the 2nd quarter valued at $210,000. Finally, HBK Sorce Advisory LLC grew its position in Infosys by 5.0% in the 2nd quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC now owns 10,823 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $229,000 after acquiring an additional 511 shares during the last quarter. 16.05% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on Infosys from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $21.13.

Shares of INFY stock traded down $0.26 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $24.85. The stock had a trading volume of 32,763 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,353,795. Infosys Limited has a 12-month low of $16.88 and a 12-month high of $25.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $105.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.67 and a beta of 0.89. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $23.48 and its two-hundred day moving average is $22.84.

Infosys (NYSE:INFY) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 12th. The technology company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.17. Infosys had a return on equity of 28.70% and a net margin of 19.04%. The business had revenue of $4 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.93 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.15 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Infosys Limited will post 0.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Infosys Company Profile

Infosys Ltd. is a digital services and consulting company, which engages in the provision of end-to-end business solutions. It operates through the following segments: Financial Services, Retail, Communication, Energy, Utilities, Resources, Services, Manufacturing, Hi-Tech, Life Sciences, and All Other.

