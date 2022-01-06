Matthews International Capital Management LLC Makes New Investment in ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML)

Matthews International Capital Management LLC bought a new position in ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 42,600 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,742,000. ASML comprises about 1.9% of Matthews International Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest position.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Benjamin Edwards Inc. purchased a new position in ASML in the third quarter worth about $26,000. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. boosted its position in ASML by 125.0% in the third quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 36 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. purchased a new position in ASML in the third quarter worth about $30,000. Manchester Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of ASML during the 2nd quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Viridian Ria LLC purchased a new position in shares of ASML during the 3rd quarter valued at about $74,000. 18.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms recently commented on ASML. Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating on shares of ASML in a report on Wednesday, September 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of ASML in a report on Tuesday, September 7th. UBS Group reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of ASML in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Piper Sandler began coverage on ASML in a report on Thursday, October 14th. They issued an “overweight” rating on the stock. Finally, AlphaValue cut ASML to a “reduce” rating in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, ASML currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $815.71.

Shares of NASDAQ ASML traded down $15.41 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $763.78. 11,305 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 796,872. The stock has a market capitalization of $312.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a current ratio of 1.71, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $806.80 and its 200 day moving average price is $784.51. ASML Holding has a 12 month low of $489.74 and a 12 month high of $895.93.

ASML (NASDAQ:ASML) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The semiconductor company reported $5.02 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.67 by $0.35. ASML had a return on equity of 43.16% and a net margin of 30.52%. The firm had revenue of $5.24 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.30 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.96 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 32.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that ASML Holding will post 15.87 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 12th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 3rd were issued a dividend of $2.0938 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 2nd. This represents a yield of 0.4%. This is a boost from ASML’s previous semi-annual dividend of $1.89. ASML’s payout ratio is presently 22.45%.

ASML Company Profile

ASML Holding NV engages in the development, production, marketing, sale and servicing of advanced semiconductor equipment, consisting of lithography related systems. It mainly caters the makers of memory chips and logic chips. The company was founded on April 1, 1984 and is headquartered in Veldhoven, the Netherlands.

