Matthews International Capital Management LLC Purchases 375,400 Shares of XPeng Inc. (NYSE:XPEV)

Matthews International Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of XPeng Inc. (NYSE:XPEV) by 16.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,634,133 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 375,400 shares during the period. XPeng comprises approximately 5.7% of Matthews International Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 5th largest position. Matthews International Capital Management LLC’s holdings in XPeng were worth $93,617,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its stake in XPeng by 420.7% during the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,307 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 1,056 shares during the last quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in XPeng by 50.0% during the 3rd quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 1,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC boosted its stake in shares of XPeng by 88.5% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,030 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,000 after purchasing an additional 953 shares during the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new position in shares of XPeng in the 3rd quarter valued at about $208,000. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund acquired a new stake in shares of XPeng in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $132,000. 24.34% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on XPEV shares. Bank of America lifted their price objective on shares of XPeng from $63.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on XPeng in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $56.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised XPeng from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price target on XPeng from $87.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $56.67.

Shares of NYSE:XPEV traded down $0.87 on Wednesday, hitting $46.73. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 42,047 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,427,596. The company has a market capitalization of $37.54 billion, a PE ratio of -57.35 and a beta of 7.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 3.87 and a quick ratio of 3.69. XPeng Inc. has a 1 year low of $22.73 and a 1 year high of $60.04. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $47.20 and a 200 day simple moving average of $42.60.

XPeng (NYSE:XPEV) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 23rd. The company reported ($0.29) earnings per share for the quarter. XPeng had a negative return on equity of 12.10% and a negative net margin of 28.56%. The business had revenue of $887.72 million during the quarter. On average, equities research analysts expect that XPeng Inc. will post -1.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

XPeng Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets smart electric vehicles in the People's Republic of China. It offers SUVs under the G3 name; and four-door sports sedan under the P7 name. The company also provides sales contract, maintenance, super charging, vehicle leasing, and ride-hailing services.

