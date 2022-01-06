MAX Exchange Token (MAX) Reaches Market Cap of $838,631.52

MAX Exchange Token (CURRENCY:MAX) traded down 4.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 10:00 AM ET on January 6th. In the last week, MAX Exchange Token has traded down 5.8% against the U.S. dollar. One MAX Exchange Token coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.37 or 0.00000860 BTC on major exchanges. MAX Exchange Token has a total market capitalization of $838,631.52 and approximately $102,870.00 worth of MAX Exchange Token was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get MAX Exchange Token alerts:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded down 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $42,947.63 or 1.00067197 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 7.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $37.11 or 0.00086472 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded 11% lower against the dollar and now trades at $121.43 or 0.00282935 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded 15.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $198.61 or 0.00462754 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded down 13.3% against the dollar and now trades at $5.78 or 0.00013463 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded 10.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $63.14 or 0.00147114 BTC.

Immutable X (IMX) traded down 14.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.12 or 0.00009599 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.80 or 0.00001855 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded down 10.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00000981 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded down 9.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.80 or 0.00001873 BTC.

MAX Exchange Token Coin Profile

MAX is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the SHA3 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on February 6th, 2014. MAX Exchange Token’s total supply is 300,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,271,283 coins. The official website for MAX Exchange Token is max.maicoin.com . MAX Exchange Token’s official Twitter account is @maxcoinproject

According to CryptoCompare, “A coin operating on a slightly different algorithm of SHA-3. However the main characteristics are all there including a relatively fast 30 second block time. Retargetting is done using the Kimoto Gravity well algorithm. “

MAX Exchange Token Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as MAX Exchange Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade MAX Exchange Token should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase MAX Exchange Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for MAX Exchange Token Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for MAX Exchange Token and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.